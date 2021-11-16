The tax levy will stay the same in the Lewis and Clark Community College district, but it was not an easy task to get to this point.
The resolution brought up at this month’s Board of Trustees meeting was brought into question by Trustee Kevin Rust, who said he has a hard time facing taxpayers.
He claims taxpayers are asking why they continue to pay the same rate while enrollment declines.
College President Dr. Ken Trzaska explained his stance:
Following a more than 20-minute discussion, the board voted unanimously to pass the levy as is. The public now has 30 days to view the document before it is submitted to the county and becomes final.