Heads-up if you travel eastbound I-270 between West Florissant Avenue and Halls Ferry Road. That portion of the interstate will be closing on Sunday from 10am-2pm. It’s being done to allow crews to safely shift all three lanes of eastbound I-270 onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge.
Nina Thompson is the communications coordinator for the I-270 North project and tells The Big Z drivers seem to adapt well to the regular changes.
The construction work is part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades. Project infrastructure upgrades which will be wrapped up by the end of 2023.