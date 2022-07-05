Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people - an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old - wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment.
One person was taken into custody at the scene and police say those involved were familiar with each other. Both victims suffered severe injuries but are stable at this time. They have not yet been publicly identified. Detectives are still following up on various leads. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Pierson at 618-463-3505 Ext.671.