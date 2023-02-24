A Worden teen is heading to prison after pleading guilty to drunk driving in the death of three members of a Bethalto family in August of 2021. 19-year-old Blake A. Jones of the 8200 Block Renken Road in Worden entered the plea to three counts of Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death.
John and Missy Cafazza and their 12-year-old son Dominic were killed in the two-car crash at the intersection of McCoy Road and Bethalto Road near Fosterburg the evening of August 13, 2021. He has now been sentenced to 17-years in prison. The cases of two co-defendants remain pending. 56-year-old David P. Thomae of Godfrey and 24-year-old Brandon M. McKinnon of Jerseyville both are charged with permitting a violation of the Liquor Control Act, resulting in death.