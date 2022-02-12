The Illinois Senate Education Committee heard legislation on Tuesday that would require schools to give teachers specific reasons for termination.
The bill would apply to teachers that are terminated after finishing their probationary period while also having shown proficient performance while teaching.
Senate Bill 3981 was filed last month by state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago. Sims explained that the bill hopes to address a growing issue the state is facing.
"This legislation is aimed at addressing the teacher shortage crisis we have before us and giving school districts the opportunity and ability to get teachers into the classroom," Sims said.
Currently, schools in Illinois can terminate a teacher's contract after their probationary period without giving specific reasoning. Unique Morris of the Illinois Education Association said this bill changes that.
"Senate Bill 3981 simply allows for our probationary teachers to have a reason as to why they are being let go," Morris said. "When I was a teacher and mentor, probationary teachers that were graded as proficient at their jobs were being let go for no reason."
Sims also explained that this legislation will not apply to teachers who have not been graded as excellent or proficient by their schools.
"We are not talking about individuals who are not proficient or who those receive a below-average score," Sims said. "Only those individuals that received a grade of proficient or excellent."
The bill was met with little push back during the hearing and was able to pass with a 13-2 vote.