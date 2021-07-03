As part of the $6 trillion taxpayers are committed to in the era of COVID, approximately $162 billion is earmarked for Illinois governments and private businesses.
The federal spending is unprecedented, said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Actions in Congress and administrative moves by the Trump and Biden administrations mean $162 billion is targeted for Illinois. While all states get funds, Illinois was an outlier for borrowing from a new Federal Reserve program.
Illinois borrowed about $3 billion and plans to pay it down with the budget that begins Thursday.
You can look at specific spending using the CRFB’s website, COVIDMoneyTracker.org.