Starting Friday, gas stations that don’t post signs announcing the delay of a 2-cent a gallon tax increase face a $500 daily fine. That’s among other tax policies that kick in.
A series of tax rebates, including some income tax and property tax refunds from state tax dollars, being with the start of the new state budget Friday.
Lawmakers approved the budget in the beginning of April. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the tax policies that were part of the budget package has about a $1.8 billion impact on taxpayers. The package includes a temporary reduction from 1% to zero in the grocery tax and a delay of the annual 2-cent per gallon gas tax increase that's tied to inflation.
Pritzker on Thursday addressed the minimal savings for consumers paying higher prices because of 40-year-high inflation across the board.
“Actually, we’re doing something even better, we’re sending checks directly to people,” Pritzker said. “They can use those dollars to reduce their gas price at the pump by paying for it, or they can use it in other ways.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, who voted for the tax reductions and rebate plan but not the overall budget, gave his characterization of the measures.
“It’s an absolute gimmick, and I’ve been calling that out since these bills hit the Senate floor,” Bailey, R-Xenia, told WMAY Thursday. “It’s too little, too late.”
State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said the tax policies will provide real relief and isn’t an “election-year gimmick,” as some suggest.
Research from the Illinois Policy Institute finds Illinois families are paying $2,165 more in state taxes since 2019, which overshadows the average of around $556 in temporary relief.
The institute also partnered with the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association to add to the state required sign. They say their additions tell the truth about the state’s motor fuel tax as explained by IFRA’s Josh Sharp.
“The gasoline tax in the state of Illinois is staying exactly the same on July 1 as it was the year before and now they’re going to raise it twice in 2023,” Sharp said. “They’re just putting off that tax increase until after an election” in November and after Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers doubled it in 2019, from 19 cents a gallon to 38 cents.
The IFRA attempted to block the state-mandated sign for gas stations to promote the delayed tax increase. A federal court dismissed the case.
Grocery stores have to post the reduction of the grocery tax, but there is not a financial penalty for not doing so as there is for gas stations.
Other provisions of the tax policies that kick in July 1 include a permanent expansion of the state’s earned income credit, property tax rebates of up to $300, individual income tax rebates of $50 for income earners under $200,000 and $100 per dependent for up to three dependents.
Payments will go out in the months ahead using the same method previous tax refunds were issued, or by paper check in the mail. The rebates will be issued by Comptroller Susanna Mendoza beginning around the second week of September, with distribution taking around two months.