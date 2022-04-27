A measure ready to be sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker would provide rebates for the purchase of a new electric motorcycle.
Before they adjourned earlier this month, state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2940. ABATE of Illinois’ Josh Witkowski said it accounts for electric motorcycle infrastructure and provides a rebate.
Gas-powered motorcycles are still the vast majority of bikes on Illinois roads, but Witkowski said electric-powered versions are growing in popularity.
“It’s pretty impressive,” Witkowski said. “There’s give or take about ten different manufacturers in the next 18 months that are going to be unveiling electric motorcycles for on-road use. So we’re at that point where we wanted to make sure that motorcycles were accounted for when it comes to the transportation future.”
Witkowski said ABATE was able to secure that by getting rebates approved by the General Assembly.
“The incentive is $1,500, which puts Illinois in line with what other states have done already,” Witkowski said. “There’s about eleven other states that have electric motorcycle incentives out there."
New electric motorcycles can range from $14,000 to $25,000 and get more than 100 miles on the interstate per charge, he said.
“Fifteen-hundred [dollars] is more than reasonable, when you’re talking about a motorcycle,” Witkowski said. “It is lower than what the car rebate is, or what the other electric vehicle rebates are.”
It goes further, he said.
“It also prioritizes low income applicants,” Witkowski said. “So it’s a way of trying to incentivize or assist those that wouldn't normally be able to afford something like this.”
Senate Bill 2940, which also accounts for electric motorcycle infrastructure, was approved by lawmakers and can now be sent to the governor.