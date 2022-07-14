The St. Charles County Regional Auto Theft Task Force may have saved a life overnight in West Alton. At about 1:15am, officers working the task force were doing surveillance in the West Alton area when a vehicle transporting a gunshot victim approached them for assistance.
A medic with the Task Force jumped into action, providing live-saving measures to help stabilize the victim who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was stabilized and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in unincorporated St. Louis County.