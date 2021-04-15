If you’re looking for a new job or just want to explore your employment possibilities, it’s time for you to attend the Southwestern Illinois College Virtual Spring Job Fair. Employers from a variety of career fields are expected to participate in the event.
The virtual fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. All job seekers are welcome and the event is open to the public.
To register for the event, visit swic.edu/job-fair.
For more information, call Career Services at 618-235-2700, ext. 5562, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5562.