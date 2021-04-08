The Southwestern Illinois College workshop, Parent 101, aims to help parents understand the college process.
This free in-person or online workshop will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. The event is open to the parents or families of future college students in eighth through 12th grades. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
The informational presentation will include:
- Timeline for preparing for college
- The financial aid process
- Earning college credit in high school
- Transferring courses to four-year universities
- Cost-saving benefits of education and training at the community college
To learn more and to register, visit swic.edu/admissions-events.
For questions or more information, contact SWIC Admissions at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5200.