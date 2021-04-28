Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, joined by Heartland Community College and Rivian, on Wednesday announced an investment to build two advanced manufacturing training academies to expand training for high-demand manufacturing jobs in Illinois.
A $15 million capital investment through the governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan will establish two downstate manufacturing training academies that will provide the opportunity to develop skills for a career in manufacturing.
The facilities will be established at Heartland Community College in Normal, and Southwestern Illinois College in the Metro East. State funds will be met with $4.95 million in matching commitments for capital projects, as well as additional support from employers and regional partners to establish new training academies.
Programs are expected to launch later this year, enrolling students in the first year of the program. While each program will have a different focus, both will help meet the demand for state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training downstate.
At SWIC, a second $7.5 million grant will create a new manufacturing education hub in Belleville — expanding upon the school’s successful manufacturing training facilities. The Advanced Manufacturing Center will break ground in 2021 and will welcome students into its new facilities by fall 2022. The project will be completed in two phases: with the first creating a new precision machining pathway and the second aiming to expand career training for roles in industrial electricity and welding manufacturing. A new 31,100-square-foot lab space will provide new computers and other specialized equipment. SWIC will create a recruitment program to help ensure more minority and women students can participate in newly created training.
“One of Southwestern Illinois College’s primary goals is to train students for well-paying, highly skilled, in-demand career fields, and the construction of a manufacturing training academy will bolster these efforts,” SWIC President Nick Mance said. “In light of the unemployment rate and economic distress in the area, it is more crucial than ever that students embark on a viable career pathway that leads directly to steady employment paying a living wage or better.”
