Two sisters killed Saturday in Collinsville have been identified and authorities believe the man responsible for their deaths was shot by police following a confrontation with officers later that afternoon. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says Jamie and Jessica Joiner died when they were allegedly shot outside the home by Jamie’s ex-boyfriend Adam Cobb.
Police were first called to a disturbance Saturday morning at a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road in Collinsville. The two women were found shot and killed outside the home along with a family dog. Investigators believe Jamie was attempting to move out of the home she shared with Cobb and her sister Jessica, who lived in California, was there to help her, when Cobb shot the pair. Police were able to track Cobb by his phone and located him near Hillsboro, Illinois on Saturday afternoon. He attempted to flee from officers but with damage to the car stopped along Routes 16 and 51 near Pana and allegedly pointed a gun at an Illinois State Police Trooper who shot Cobb. Cobb died from his injuries early Sunday. The Major Case Squad held a news conference on Sunday evening to explain the incident and identify those involved.