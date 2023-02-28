The Illinois State Police is requesting your help in locating a St. Louis man wanted for murder in East St. Louis. 23-year-old Nico Wiley is charged in St. Clair County with first degree murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Bryan Campbell of St. Louis.
The incident occurred on February 4 this year outside a residence in the 600 block of N. 22nd Street in East St. Louis. Police say Wiley should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of the incident or his whereabouts are asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.