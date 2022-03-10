The East Alton teen wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Wood River has been taken into custody. 18-year-old Rashad L. Stewart of the 100 block of Pence Street was arrested at about 9am Thursday at a house in the 400 block of Porcupine Lane in Hamburg.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department ant the U.S. Marshall’s office. The shooting happened at about 11:35pm February 13 at a home in the 300 block of Bonita Street in Wood River when police believe Stewart came to the home to contact a juvenile female who was at the residence. During that confrontation, the victim tried to intervene and that’s when he was shot in the chest. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Stewart is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.