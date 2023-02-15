The suspect in the decapitation murder of an Alton woman in early June has been found fit to stand trial. Last September, Associate Judge Neil Schroeder said the mental health of 22-year-old Deundrea S. Holloway of Litchfield prevented him from assisting in his own defense. But after examining the latest report from the Department of Human Services, Judge Schroeder has ruled Holloway is now fit.
Holloway is accused of killing 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child at her apartment in the 3,400 block of Bolivar Street, which is just off of Milton Road. He is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child, dismembering a Human Body, Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicle, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death. He has been returned to the Madison County Jail, where he is being held on a $2 million bond. A pre-trial conference has been set for March 29.