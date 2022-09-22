The suspect in the decapitation murder of an Alton woman in early June has been found unfit to stand trial. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder says the mental health of 22-year-old Deundrea (De-an-dra) S. Holloway of Litchfield prevents him from assisting in his own defense.
The determination was made based on an examination by a court psychologist. Holloway is accused of killing 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child at her apartment in the 3,400 block of Bolivar Street, which is just off of Milton Road. He is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child, Dismembering a Human Body, Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicle, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death. He will remain in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services until the court deems him fit for trial. Another hearing on his mental fitness will be held at a later date.