A 19-year-old Carlinville man has turned himself in to police in connection with the fatal hit and run in Carlinville Saturday morning. Carlinville Police have identified the man as Jeffrey Nejmanowski. He is being held in the Macoupin County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for leaving the scene/failure to report death or serious injury within ½ hour.
40-year-old Montaez Walton was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the 11-hundred block of Sumner Street. Police were called to the scene just after 7am when Walton was found unresponsive and lying in the roadway. Walton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. An autopsy performed Saturday afternoon determined Walton died of injuries consistent with a hit-and-run incident.