A Shipman woman is dead, and a man is hospitalized in St. Louis after a gun incident in Shipman Saturday afternoon. Police and EMS crews responded to the scene in the 500 block of Young Lane at around 1:30pm to discover the victims. A suspected shooter was taken into custody in Cottage Hills by the Madison County Sheriff's Department at around 1:45pm.
According to jail records, 36-year-old year old Jacob Kimbro is being held in the Macoupin County Jail for first degree murder. A formal court hearing is expected on Monday.
It is believed the victims lived together at the Shipman residence. Kimbro was taken into custody after what the Madison County Sheriff's Department describes as a tense standoff with a possibly suicidal male who was armed with a handgun in Cottage Hills Saturday afternoon. After being taken into custody it was learned he was the suspect in the Shipman incident. He was later transferred to the custody of Macoupin County Police.
The names of the victims have not been formally released by authorities.