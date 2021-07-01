The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who reportedly attempted to disarm a deputy Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the report of a suspicious white man in Edwardsville and when the deputy arrived, police say the man assaulted the officer and tried to take his weapon before fleeing into a semi-wooded area.
The deputy reportedly struggled with the man for about a minute as he tried to take the officer’s weapon. The incident took place in the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers from multiple area departments arrived on the scene and began a search for the man police say they have identified. They would only say they are looking for a thin white male with red hair, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a cloth mask around his neck. If you see someone matching the description, authorities ask that you call 9-1-1 or the main dispatch line of (618) 692-4433. The anonymous tip line is (618) 296-3000.