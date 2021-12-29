A suspect has been charged in the killing of a police deputy in Wayne County, Illinois. 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Deputy Sean Reily early Wednesday morning. Reily was responding to a motorist assist call when he was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect along Interstate 64 near the Illinois-Indiana state line around 5:00am. Tate was taken into custody several hours later after a standoff with police outside Carlyle, Illinois.
Deputy Riley was found along the side of the interstate by another responding officer arriving a short time later and Reily’s squad car was gone. The police vehicle was found a short time later and Illinois State Police say Tate then hijacked a tractor trailer at gunpoint and forced the driver to take him to St. Peters, Missouri. Then at around 7am, the suspect allegedly carjacked and shot a victim on the parking lot of the QuikTrip on Main Street in St. Peters and took the vehicle. The male victim was shot in the shoulder but is expected to recover and Tate escaped in the victim’s vehicle which was later found abandoned in a business park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Another vehicle was later stolen with the owner inside and driven to outside of Carlyle, Illinois. Shortly after finding that stolen car in Clinton County, police from multiple jurisdictions responded to the report of a hostage situation at a rural home on where they believed Tate was trying to hide with the hostage and the homeowner. An Illinois State Police SWAT team entered the home around 1:40pm and apprehended Tate without further incident and the two victims inside were not injured. The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.