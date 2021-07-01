The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has brought charges against a man who reportedly attempted to disarm a deputy on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the report of a suspicious man in Edwardsville and when the deputy arrived, police say the man assaulted the officer and tried to take his weapon before fleeing into a semi-wooded area.
Charged with disarming a police officer and obstructing justice is Mark Alan Chappell, 38, of Dorsey. He is not in custody, and the Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on his whereabouts. The U.S. Marshal’s Office and numerous state and local law enforcement agencies are making efforts to arrest him. The public is urged to use extreme caution if they encounter the subject and not to take any enforcement action, as he is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about where he may be, you can call 9-1-1 or the main dispatch line of (618) 692-4433. The anonymous tip line is (618) 296-3000.