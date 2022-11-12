Some in southern Illinois woke up Saturday morning to find several inches of snow.
A Scott Air Force Base spotter reported just over six inches accumulation, while Waterloo and O’Fallon had about four inches.
The somewhat-surprising blast of winter precipitation also caused early Saturday traffic snarls on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, with bridges and overpasses like the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Louis getting slick.
As for the Riverbend area, the National Weather Service says to prepare for accumulating snow Monday night through Tuesday morning, with one to three inches forecast at this point.