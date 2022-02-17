There’s a perfect storm of reasons behind why consumers might find the shelf with their favorite grocery item empty, and processors are right in the middle.
Some food executives say the supply chain is in worse shape now than even in the first few months of the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Jason Culotta, president of the Midwest Food Products Association, said it starts with the labor shortage and just keeps going.
“There’s tightness in truck capacity so that the delivery of raw inputs into plants as well as the finished goods that are produced and sent off to market — there’s just challenges in getting things moving,” he told The Center Square.
Another woe is longer lead times on equipment and slow delivery for parts.
“Some of this is driven by the ocean freight situation, where supplies just aren’t able to get through as they had in the past,” he said.
Even as the omicron surge settles, experts and advocates warn the situation will continue to be challenging.
Stocks of food supplies on hand are better than expected, Culotta said, but the labor shortage remains a serious issue.
“Our processors had to pass over vegetable fields and have the grower just plow the goods under because there weren’t enough people at the plant to can or freeze that vegetable when it was ripe, when it was time for harvest,” he said.
To address the labor shortage, Culotta suggested the need for immigration reform.
“We probably need some significant immigration reform to allow for additional legal workers to come into the country to help with the labor shortages,” he said. “A lot of these food production facilities are located in rural communities where the population has been shrinking.”
Materials are another factor, Culotta pointed out. The Midwest leads the nation in production of canned vegetables which require tin cans for packaging. Last year, processors nearly ran out of tinplate while this year has seen a 100% increase in the price of tinplate caused in part by a decrease in capacity to produce it domestically, according to Culotta.
“We’re not totally sure how that’s going to impact the market yet at this stage, but it’ll have an impact and along with all the other inflationary costs that consumers are dealing with it’s one more pressure point,” he said.