The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging the public to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday responsibly. State and local police will be out looking for drunk drivers who may have partied too hard during the big game.
IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel reminds there are plenty of options if you have been drinking.
He says with public transportation and ride share options, there’s just no excuse for risking your life and the lives of others, says spokesperson Paul Wappel.
IDOT says designated drivers should take their roles seriously, and not drink or use drugs during the big game.