The Granite City School District announced plans for its summer food service program, set to begin Monday, June 7.

Breakfast and lunch distribution will occur at three schools: Granite City High School, Lake Educational Support Services Center and Prather Elementary School.  Students and guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:

Granite City High School

3148 Fehling Road

June 7-Aug. 13 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lake Educational Support Services Center

3201 E. 23rd St.

June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-noon

Prather Elementary School

2300 W. 25th St.

June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)

July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-noon

Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed each day.

If you have any questions or concerns, email information@gcsd9.net.

For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.

