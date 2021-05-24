The Granite City School District announced plans for its summer food service program, set to begin Monday, June 7.
Breakfast and lunch distribution will occur at three schools: Granite City High School, Lake Educational Support Services Center and Prather Elementary School. Students and guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:
Granite City High School
3148 Fehling Road
June 7-Aug. 13 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lake Educational Support Services Center
3201 E. 23rd St.
June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-noon
Prather Elementary School
2300 W. 25th St.
June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)
July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-noon
Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed each day.
If you have any questions or concerns, email information@gcsd9.net.
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.