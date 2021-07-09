The Granite City School District announced plans for a return of its summer food service program for the final three weeks of July.
Food distribution continues Monday, July 12, and remains through Friday, July 30. Breakfast and lunch distribution will only occur at two schools: Granite City High School and Prather Elementary School. Students and guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:
Granite City High School
3148 Fehling Road
July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Prather Elementary School
2300 W. 25th St.
July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-noon
Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed each day.
If you have any questions or concerns, please email information@gcsd9.net.
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.