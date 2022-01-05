A person was shot by police Tuesday night during an altercation with multiple officers in the 100 block of Rose Avenue in South Roxana. Authorities say that person did not suffer life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The Illinois State Police has been called in to investigate.
In a statement from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, police were called to investigate a disturbance on Rose Avenue when multiple officers sustained injuries during a scuffle with the subject. Coles says while responding to the call, an officer fired his weapon striking a subject involved in the disturbance. The chief said they would be seeking criminal charges against that person today with the Madison County State’s Attorney. Coles did not describe the extent of injuries to the other officers or which department the officer was from that fired the shot.