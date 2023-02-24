Murder continues to be a problem for large cities on each side of Illinois, according to new numbers. A report by Wirepoints looks at 2022 homicide statistics in the 75 largest U.S. cities and shows that for the third straight year, Chicago leads the way in total number of homicides. St. Louis came in at No. 2 for homicide rates.
In 2022, Chicago saw 697 murders happen in their city limits. For murder rate, Chicago landed at No. 13 with 25.8 homicides per 100,000. St Louis had the second highest homicide rate nationally with 68.2 homicides per 100,000. That’s behind only New Orleans with 74.3 homicides per 100,000. The Missouri General Assembly is considering legislation that would assign a special prosecutor to St. Louis once the murder rate rises above 35 per 100,000.