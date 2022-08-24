A new study shows Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states.
Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners.
The report notes that movement of high-earners can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers than it gains in a given year, tax revenues may decline and the state’s fiscal situation may worsen.
“Fewer people can generally lead to less economic activity and shrinking tax bases and that can, in turn, limit state revenue collections,” said Joanne Biernacka-Lievestro from Pew Charitable Trusts.
The places with the largest outflow of high-earning households have some of the highest tax burdens in the country. Illinois has the 10th highest tax burden in the country at 9.7%.
Florida has the lowest tax burden at 5.7%, and gained 20,000 high-earners, the most of any state. Texas was second on the list, followed by Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The SmartAsset report said it is worth noting that people in places with higher tax burdens also tend to get paid more. Most of the states with the largest outflow of high-earners have median household incomes of $74,000 or more, well above the national average.
While lower taxes appears to be a driving force behind the migration out of Illinois, another reason could be warmer weather. Of the ten states with the largest influx of high-earning households, none are located in the Sun Belt.
“It looks like the property taxes are a huge factor for people wanting to move, because Illinois has the second highest property taxes behind New Jersey,” said marketing specialist Mercedes Martinez with the moving website moveBuddha.