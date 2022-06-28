People with disabilities were particularly harmed by COVID-19 mitigation policies, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
The survey of nearly 1,000 people with diverse types of disabilities took place in 2021. It asked about the mental health and physical well-being of those who were affected by gym closures, social distancing mandates, and other measures.
Nearly 40% of those surveyed reported serious disruptions to their well-being.
“They tended to have lower measures on mental health and wellness,” said Dr. Jules Woolf, a professor of recreation, sport, and tourism at UIUC and first author on the study.
“In comparison to the other groups, they had greater feelings of depression and loneliness. This group tended to have more military veterans, more women, and people who had multiple impairments.”
Woolf said around half of the respondents adapted around the new restrictions, but still felt serious consequences.
“These are individuals who made big changes, whether it was taking on new forms of activity or it could involve shifting to more of a virtual, online environment where they exercised,” Woolf said. “They tended to do things more in isolation. That had implications in terms of their mental health and wellness.”
Gym closures and other distancing requirements did specific harm. Woolf said exercising with others has tremendous benefits, and not just for the social aspects.
“Exercising with others has tremendous benefits in terms of learning from one another, in terms of how to be able to adapt their impairment so they can participate,” Woolf said. “You can learn a lot from watching someone who has a similar impairment to yourself or you can talk to someone.”
Participants with neuromuscular disabilities, blindness, or intellectual disabilities were most likely to be heavily impacted by the policies.
Around 10% of respondents reported discovering new modes of physical activity during the pandemic and radically changed their behavior.
“We're seeing individuals who may not need as much assistance in terms of adaptation,” Woolf said. “They tend to be more resilient than the other groups and so they tended to have better outcomes.”
Woolf says we should learn lessons for future natural disasters or epidemics.
“There might have been a temptation to think that now that we're in this new virtual world, that we don't need the physical world as much,” Woolf said. “I think what we've discovered is that the virtual world is a great addition, but they're not a complete substitute. It's kind of good to see them as a supplement.”