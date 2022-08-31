A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom.
The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth.
At the bottom of the ranking for the worst real estate markets at No. 300 is Peoria, with Rockford not far behind at No. 294. Other Illinois cities include Chicago at No. 282, Joliet at No. 279, and Elgin at No. 277.
Analyst Jill Gonzalez said Illinois’ subpar labor market is playing a role in the poor scores.
“When we are looking at things like job growth, we are seeing very stagnate rates, or for the most part in Illinois, some decreases in terms of jobs,” said Gonzalez.
Adding to Peoria’s worst in the country score was the high number of underwater mortgages. The low scores for Rockford and Joliet were affected by some of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.
A combination of rising interest rates and increasing home prices has slowed the market. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage recently edged down to 5.13% from 5.22% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. While the rate remains lower than in June, it is still nearly two percentage points higher than at the beginning of the year.
According to WalletHub, the top three best places to buy a house in the U.S. are Frisco, Texas, Allen, Texas, and McKinney, Texas. In fact, six out of the top ten cities are in the Lone Star State.
“More jobs are going there, therefore more people are going there,” said Gonzalez. “Taxes specifically I think play into this as well, so when you are combining those two things, I think it looks very attractive for a lot of people.”
The top Illinois market is Naperville, but the Chicago suburb is only ranked at No. 190 in the country.