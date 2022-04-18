Illinois performs poorly in a new study that looks at how well a state’s Congressional maps encourage competitive elections.
According to a new report from FairVote, Illinois residents are less likely to have their votes make a difference in election outcomes than other voters across the country. The state ranks 36 th overall in the organization’s Voter Voice report.
“Some of the areas where Illinois performed poorly were the number of landslide victories,” said Deb Otis, senior research analyst with FairVote. “Over 70% of the Illinois house elections ended in a landslide, which means somebody won by more than 20 percentage points. When elections are so uncompetitive, most voters feel like their vote doesn't matter.”
According to its website, FairVote is a nonpartisan organization seeking better elections for all. The study ranked all 50 states on an average of five measures reflecting close elections, voter turnout, and accuracy of representation in the U.S. House.
“Competitive elections can drive turnout and make voters feel like their voice is being heard,” Otis said. “If a candidate knows that they are in a very safe district and they might sail to re-election without a real fight, they might hesitate from taking strong positions that the voters need.”
Illinois' voter turnout of 60% put the state in the bottom half of that category. Otis says the state would benefit from creating more competitive election districts, but she’s not optimistic about the new Congressional maps.
Democrats at the Illinois statehouse passed a new Congressional map without Republican support. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the plan that has one fewer seat in Congress because of Illinois’ continued population decline. Republicans and various groups representing minorities sued to change the maps, but were unsuccessful.
“It looks like the new maps might even be worse in terms of Congressional districts,” Otis said. “It looks like a few extra districts are now considered safe seats. The partisan skew might stay about the same, but more of those seats are non-competitive.”
Partisan skew measures the average by which one party wins a greater percentage of seats than votes and the other party wins a smaller percentage of seats than votes. In Illinois, about 60% of voters voted Democrat, but more than 70% of congressional seats went to Democrats.
FairVote advocates for a federal change to switch single-winner election districts into multi-winner districts, elected with proportional ranked-choice voting through a bill called the Fair Representation Act.
“That means each district would get a lot bigger,” Otis said. “Instead of electing just one candidate from one party, each district would elect three or four or five representatives. Our analysis shows that almost every district in the country, including every district in Illinois, would elect at least one member of both parties.”
She argues that would mean more voters would be represented by the party they support and feel like they have a voice in Congress.
“I think a lot of our elected officials are frustrated with our current elections and the gridlock that we have in Congress,” Otis said. “The Fair Representation Act could turn down the temperature of our politics a little bit and help candidates succeed who campaign to a broad base of voters.”
Minnesota and Wisconsin topped the organization’s Voter Voice report while Tennessee and Hawaii were ranked at the bottom.