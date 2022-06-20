A new study ranks Illinois as one of the top ten states in the country for working dads.
The study was done by WalletHub and ranks the 50 states from best to worst in terms of the average length of the work day for males, childcare costs, and the share of men in good or better health.
Jill Gonzalez, a policy expert with WalletHub, explained how Illinois did in their rankings.
"We looked at everything from economic and social well-being, work-life balance, and childcare," Gonzalez said. "Illinois did pretty well across the board, it ranked as the tenth best state for working dads this year."
Illinois ranked 15th in "economic well-being" and 20th in "work-life balance" but did finish top two in one category, according to Gonzalez.
"Right now Illinois has the fifth-highest median family income, adjusted for cost of living, but at the same time they have the fifth-lowest child care costs," she said.
Illinois was also towards the top when compared to other midwestern states. Only Minnesota and Wisconsin finished higher.
"Illinois is kind of middle of the pack, or slightly above average when looking at the other states in the Midwest," Gonzalez said. "Minnesota did the best ranking second overall, Wisconsin finished seventh, and Illinois tenth."
Despite the top ten ranking for working dads, Gonzalez said there are still areas in which Illinois can improve.
"The two areas where Illinois needs the most work is work-life balance so the parental leave policy in Illinois could be better and also the average work day for males is longer than in other states," she said.
Illinois ranked 15th in economic well-being, 20th in work-life balance, 2nd in child care, and 20th in health.