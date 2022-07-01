A new study looking at racial gaps in wealth and employment found Illinois riddled with holes.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across eight key metrics looking at financial disparities between white and Black Americans. Illinois ranked dead last among the states, worst only by D.C.
Illinois earned its extreme spot because it placed at the bottom across the board of metrics, analyst for WalletHub Jill Gonzalez said.
“Essentially there are eight different metrics that compare the difference between white and Black Americans in areas like annual income, employment rates, homeownership rates, poverty and homeless rate gaps as well,” Gonzalez told The Center Square.
Illinois had some of the highest gaps between the two demographics including labor force participation and homelessness.
“Another that makes sense here is the unemployment rate gap, kind of following the same labor force ruling, where Illinois has the second highest gap in the country between white and Blacks,” she said.
Nationally, unemployment among Blacks was consistently higher than white Americans, the report stated. Another national marker in the report shows that while Black Americans make up 13% of the population, only 3.2% of executive or senior-level positions are held by Blacks.
Generational wealth is one of the biggest factors when it comes to financial disparities among the two races, Gonzalez noted.
“In general, the bulk of people’s wealth is their home,” she said. “The average white family has a net worth of about $170,000 compared to just $17,000 for the average Black family, and a lot of that has to do with homeownership and creating that generational wealth.”
Illinois wasn’t alone among its neighbors. Gonzalez said there were definitely some regional trends when it came to low-ranking states.
“As far as Midwestern states in general, they did not do too well — South Dakota is the only one in the top 10 — having more racial equality,” she said.
Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota and Ohio all ranked in the bottom ten.