A relatively new collaboration between the Illinois State Police Investigation Zone 6 Command Staff and SIUE is taking new looks at old homicide cold cases. There have been a handful of minor successes, as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Professor Trish Oberweis tells The Big Z.
Oberweis, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Criminal Justice Studies, says students scour the data and prioritize investigations based on which cases are closest to an arrest. They then analyze the case with regard to what additional investigative work might help advance the case, based on the training they received before being assigned a case. They also make recommendations, which become a part of the quickstart guide called a ‘Murder Book.’