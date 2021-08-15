Expectations are for a more typical prep sports season this school year.
Following nearly two seasons of cancelations, adjustments, and mitigations, Matt Troha, assistant executive director with the Illinois High School Association, says everyone seems excited to kick things off.
“We've been telling our membership to be ready for a normal schedule,” Troha said. “No sports being shifted or scheduling restrictions. The entire state is currently in ‘Phase 5’ right now, which means we can have fans and we can schedule who we want.”
That plan includes a resumption of the state championship series for the first time in a while.
“I think we learned how resilient our coaches and our student-athletes are, and then how important these opportunities are for them,” Troha said. “We want a very normal year and to have these culminating events and these once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the students.”
The season will begin with mandatory masks for all indoor sports regardless of vaccination status. Troha says that decision is out of their hands, and they hope it’s only a temporary situation.
“That guidance comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health,” Troha said. “Generally speaking, the Illinois State Board of Education follows IDPH rules to a ‘t’ and our schools follow suit with that.”
Other than the mask requirements, Troha says fans shouldn’t expect to see many differences with the gameplay across the IHSA. That includes football, where fans are reminded a move to a district format was rescinded a few months before the pandemic hit.
“We are back to, as of this year, just a normal playoffs system as we've run it for a long time here in Illinois,” Troha said.
Football practices for most teams kicked off earlier this week with the first games on the gridiron the weekend of Aug. 27.
“We haven't heard any real significant concerns yet from our schools,” Troha said. “Obviously we'll all continue to monitor case rates and positivity and all that as we get back on campuses.”