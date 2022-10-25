A day after a mass shooting at a St. Louis high school, students at Belleville East High School and Hazelwood West have been arrested for bringing guns to their respective schools. At Belleville, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody upon arrival after officials were alerted to certain “social media activity.”
Details are few about the student at Hazelwood West High School, other than that the student was taken into custody for being in possession of a handgun. On Monday, 19-year-old Orlando Harris of St. Louis – a former student at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School – was shot and killed by police exchanging gunfire with police. Before he was killed, Harris killed a 16-year-old student and a 61-year-old teacher. Those killed have been identified as 16-year-old student Alexandria Bell and a teacher at the school, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka. Seven others were injured in that incident.