State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is working to reverse the increase in license plate fees for small trailers, having introduced legislation that would reduce the annual registration fee from $118 to $18.
“The massive increase in trailer registration fees really hurt local drivers and small businesses,” Stuart said. “These are small trailers that most residents use a few times during the year, and the cost of the fee is out of line with the amount of use people actually get out of their trailer.”
Stuart’s House Bill 36 reduces the annual registration fee for trailers that carry lightweight items like boats or riding lawn mowers from the current $118 back to $18. Lawmakers approved the $100 increase in 2019 as part of a plan to help fund capital projects. Stuart voted against the 2019 increase. Her bill would reverse the increase and alleviate the financial burden on small business owners and working families.
“Many boaters and other residents who use small trailers were surprised to see the jump in registration fees and are struggling to afford it,” Stuart said. “I’ve heard from families for whom it’s now a strain in their budget to register a vehicle that sits in their driveway most of the year. My bill would restore the fee to its original amount, which is much more reasonable.”