To help locally owned businesses rebound after COVID-19-related closures, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to host a virtual information session on small business assistance programs at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
“The past year has been tough for small businesses, as many struggled to stay afloat and remain open,” Stuart said. “Even as we move toward lifting capacity restrictions, there’s no easy way for businesses to make up for months of lost revenue. My event is designed to help Metro East business owners stay up to date on the latest relief options, so they can successfully access both state and federal resources that are available to support them.”
Stuart will be joined by experts from DCEO’s Office of Regional Economic Development for a virtual roundtable focused on COVID-19 relief options for small businesses, including the Paycheck Protection Program, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Restaurant Revitalization Fund and more. Restaurant and small business owners planning to attend can register here.
“I highly encourage any local business owners impacted by the pandemic to attend this webinar,” Stuart said. “It can be confusing to navigate the different grants, loans and other funding options created to help businesses recover, and I wouldn’t want anyone to miss out on critical assistance during this time.”