State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is inviting teachers, parents and anyone with an interest in education issues to a virtual advisory committee meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, to discuss her work in Springfield on education-focused bills.
Residents will have an opportunity to express their thoughts, questions and concerns about school issues.
“Advisory committees are helpful to me in gathering feedback from Metro East residents about legislation being considered in Springfield,” Stuart said. “I regularly host these meetings on different topics each month to make sure individuals have an opportunity to discuss the issues that matter most to them and that impact their day-to-day lives.”
Stuart’s Education Advisory Committee meets quarterly throughout the year to discuss relevant issues and receive feedback on legislation. All residents, organization members and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend on April 26. RSVP to repkatiestuart@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
“As schools districts across the state emerge from the pandemic, I want to make sure educators, parents and other stakeholders have a voice in conversations about retaining teachers and continuing to provide our students with a high-quality education,” Stuart said. “I encourage all residents to attend this upcoming meeting and share their questions and ideas about education and learning.”