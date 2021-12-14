COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - To provide small business owners and other stakeholders an opportunity to discuss issues facing community business, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Small Business Citizens Advisory Committee. The event will be held on December 20th from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce at 221 N. Main Street Collinsville.
“The pandemic has placed new stressors and required our small business to respond to a host of changes over the last two years,” said Stuart. “This advisory committee is an opportunity for stakeholders to talk with me about the issues they face and receive feedback on legislation that has impacted our business community.”
Stuart will provide an update on her work in Springfield and then open it up for questions from the audience. She regularly hosts advisory committees throughout the year on different topics to provide residents with an opportunity to discuss their thoughts with her on state and local issues.
“Small businesses are the cornerstones of our communities providing unique services, experiences, and products to residents,” continued Stuart. “I encourage anyone who owns a small business, is hoping to open a small business, or has ideas on how to help our local businesses to join me in the discussion.”