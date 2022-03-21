Lawmakers are working on bills to close loopholes in Illinois' sexual assault laws. One measure is sponsored by Democrat Representative Katie Stuart of Collinsville and is based on a case in another state in which a young woman unknowingly slept with a man pretending to be her boyfriend.
He was charged and later acquitted.
Stuart’s bill makes this a felony crime in Illinois. Another clarifies state law so that a person is unable to give consent even if they are unconscious because of something they drank or took themselves.
In other action, the state legislature is recognizing the just-completed Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week. The exact cause of the disease is not yet known, and there is no cure yet, according to Stuart, who is sponsoring a House resolution recognizing the event.
According to the Greater Illinois chapter of the National MS Society, the disease may cause many symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, trouble walking, vision problems and cognitive changes.