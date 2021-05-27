Survivors of human trafficking would be able to keep their personal information and location confidential under legislation sponsored by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), which passed the House on Wednesday.
“Survivors of exploitation deserve every bit of protection we can provide for them,” Stuart said. “Current law falls short in some areas because human trafficking survivors’ personal information, including their voting address, can be obtained through a FOIA request. This bill would allow survivors to keep their address private and freely participate in the electoral process without fear of being found by their trafficker.”
The Stuart-backed Senate Bill 593 extends confidentiality protections to survivors of human trafficking, which are already in place for people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. This includes allowing survivors to use a post office box or other address to register to vote, keeping their actual location out of public records.
“By expanding the state’s Address Confidentiality Program, we’re making it more difficult for perpetrators to target and recruit the same individuals again,” Stuart said. “This legislation prioritizes the safety of human trafficking survivors and will help provide peace of mind as they are rebuilding their lives.”