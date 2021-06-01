Following the end of the General Assembly’s spring legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) issued the following statement:
“In these past months, I have continued my fight to deliver much-needed assistance to residents and businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic, while also working hard to respond to specific concerns brought to me by area residents and community organizations. Included among the bills I passed were a compromise to lower small trailer fees, initiatives to improve college affordability and tackle the student loan crisis, and a plan to address opioid misuse and save lives. Continuing my work to make Illinois a leader in voting rights, I also helped pass legislation that modernizes our elections to make the democratic process more equitable and accessible to all.
“As we move on from the pandemic, it’s important that we continue to build toward a stronger Illinois that works for everyone. To this end, I voted yesterday to pass a budget that invests in our healthcare system, local schools, job growth and core services that seniors and veterans rely on to protect their quality of life.
“I’m encouraged by the progress we made this spring. More work remains, however, and I’m eager to continue my conversations with community members and local officials on how we can best address the ongoing challenges facing families in the Metro East.”