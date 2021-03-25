Families would save some money during back-to-school shopping season under legislation introduced by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) to lower the sales tax on clothing and school supplies for a designated week at the beginning of August.
“The cost of school supplies can be significant for families with multiple children, as well as for teachers who often spend their own money on classroom materials,” Stuart said. “My bill would make school supplies more affordable by creating a sales tax holiday for certain items, helping ensure students have what they need to learn.”
Stuart introduced House Bill 603, which temporarily lowers the sales tax on clothing and school supplies from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent during the week of Aug. 1, 2021. The measure would help families save money as they get ready for the upcoming school year, though all Illinois shoppers, not only parents of school-age children, would be eligible for the savings.
“As families look forward to what’s hopefully a more normal school year this fall, my bill will help them save on back-to-school expenses,” Stuart said. “It will also put more money back into our local economy by encouraging residents to shop in the Metro East rather than Missouri, which has a similar tax break already in place.”