A proposal to reduce the license plate fee for small trailers is set to become law after months of advocacy by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).
“I’ve heard from so many folks who are frustrated that the trailer registration fee increased dramatically, from a once reasonable rate of $18 all the way to $118,” Stuart said. “I opposed this increase at the time, and I immediately filed legislation to repeal it and alleviate the financial burden on working families and small business owners.”
Stuart introduced bipartisan legislation, House Bill 36, to bring the current $118 fee back down to $18. She also provided testimony to the House Revenue & Finance Committee on how the sticker shock has affected residents’ willingness to even consider using a trailer in Illinois. According to the secretary of state, there were 150,000 fewer trailer license applicants last year compared to the year previous.
In part because of Stuart’s efforts, lawmakers came together in the final days of the spring session to work out a compromise. The Stuart-backed Senate Bill 58, which was approved by both chambers over the weekend, reduces the trailer fee to $36.
“At $118, the current trailer fee is just not an amount people and small businesses in my district can reasonably afford,” Stuart said. “I’m happy we were able to come together in a bipartisan way and pass a bill that returns it to something more appropriate.”