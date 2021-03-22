To keep residents informed about her work in Springfield, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is hosting a Women’s Advisory Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Attendees must RSVP to repkatiestuart@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link in advance.
“One of my main priorities are supporting women in the workplace, which is why I’ve sponsored legislation to increase access to designated breastfeeding spaces on college campuses and to provide leave to new parents,” Stuart said. “The informal conversations we have during my advisory committee meetings are a central way that I receive feedback and hear new ideas, so I can continue to be a strong voice for women in the legislature.”
Stuart regularly hosts advisory committee meetings and other public events to offer residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on state and local issues. Her Women’s Issues committee focuses on policies that affect women of all ages. All residents, organization members and other stakeholders are invited to participate.
“This past year our communities have faced ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, and it’s been especially tough for working mothers,” Stuart said. “That’s something I expect we’ll touch on during my advisory committee meeting, but I look forward to hearing everyone’s ideas on how we can lift up and support women in all stages of life.”