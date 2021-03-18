To increase access to menstrual products for individuals in need, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is joining area nonprofit I Support the Girls to assemble period packs from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Seams for the Soul and the Charlie Belle Shop.
Stuart is inviting local residents to stop by, either to help with assembly or to drop off a donation of period supplies.
“The monthly cost of tampons or pads can be too much for some individuals already struggling to make ends meet,” Stuart said. “Organizations like I Support the Girls are doing great work to reduce period poverty in our community, and I’m happy to help promote their event this Sunday to supply period packs to people who need them.”
Local residents are invited to help out at I Support the Girls’ “St. Pad-dy’s Day” period pack stuffing party this Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents can also drop off donations of menstrual hygiene products during the event. Stuart is encouraging those who have the means to donate either their time or items to do so.
“Please consider dropping off a box of tampons or pads for someone who needs it or attending the event to help sort and pack donations if you’re available,” Stuart said. “I want to extend a big thank you to I Support the Girls for planning this event to help get period products to some of our most vulnerable residents.”