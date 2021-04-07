State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a virtual Coffee with Katie from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, to discuss her work in Springfield and answer questions from residents about state and local issues.
“This event is an opportunity for residents to share anything on their mind about policies that impact our community,” Stuart said. “As we prepare for a busy couple of months in session, feedback from community members is especially helpful in guiding my legislative work.”
Stuart regularly hosts Coffee with Katie throughout the year to give residents an informal opportunity to talk with her about the issues that matter most to them. During the event, Stuart will give an update about the status of legislation she has introduced and open the conversation to attendees to share their questions and concerns about state or local issues. To register and receive the Zoom link, email RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
“Hearing directly from residents allows me to focus my efforts and better represent our community in Springfield,” Stuart said. “No matter your politics, I encourage everyone to attend this event and share your thoughts with me over a cup of coffee.”